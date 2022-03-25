Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to report sales of $82.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $355.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $373.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. 3,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

