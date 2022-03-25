Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.35 Million

Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will announce $31.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.50 million. American Software reported sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $124.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

