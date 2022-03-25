Montecito Bank & Trust Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.18. 106,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,553. The stock has a market cap of $465.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

