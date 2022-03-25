Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells $53,953.68 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARTNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

