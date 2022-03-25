Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 3,408.4%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 3,408.4% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.0 days.
Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Friday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.
About Metro (Get Rating)
