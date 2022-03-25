Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 3,408.4%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 3,408.4% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.0 days.

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Friday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

About Metro (Get Rating)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

