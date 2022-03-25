Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Expands By 4,825.0%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 4,825.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 227,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

