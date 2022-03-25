Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Expands By 4,825.0%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 4,825.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Murata Manufacturing stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 227,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.68.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
