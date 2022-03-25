Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, an increase of 6,779.7% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.

Shares of Metro Bank stock remained flat at $$1.06 during trading hours on Friday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

