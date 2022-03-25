J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

QUAL traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.56. 875,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

