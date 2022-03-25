24,572 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.32. 1,152,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,452. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average is $271.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

