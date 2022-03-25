Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

HLF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,487. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

