VeriCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $246,214.01 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $246,214.01 and approximately $113.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.70 or 0.99945370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022755 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014858 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,782,380 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

