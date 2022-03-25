SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $460,783.64 and $628.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.70 or 0.99945370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00132662 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00262964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

