Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.73) and the highest is ($0.27). Allakos reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 11,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. Allakos has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $116.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 74,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

