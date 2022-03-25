-$0.18 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.