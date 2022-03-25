Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 1,260,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,570,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

