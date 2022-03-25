Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading Up 4.7%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 9.79 and last traded at 9.79. Approximately 3,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 145,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 8.45 and its 200 day moving average is 9.88.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.