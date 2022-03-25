JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) fell 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.76 and last traded at $48.82. 26,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,427,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

