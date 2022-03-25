Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,101,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 78,557,406 shares.The stock last traded at $0.76 and had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.