MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.93. MaxCyte shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 2,538 shares changing hands.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 52.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

