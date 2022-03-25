Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Expands By 23,500.0%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 23,500.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
