Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Expands By 103,300.0%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 103,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,038,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 357,922,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,361,563. Marijuana Company of America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Marijuana Company of America alerts:

About Marijuana Company of America (Get Rating)

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the investment in a portfolio of legal cannabis and industrial hemp businesses. It operates through the hempSMART segment. The company was founded on October 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.