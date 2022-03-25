Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 2,159 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,112,000 after buying an additional 1,737,854 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,107,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 416,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,345,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of MNR stock remained flat at $$20.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,129. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

