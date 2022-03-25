Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,645 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 96,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.