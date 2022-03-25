Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.58 million to $56.10 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $223.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

