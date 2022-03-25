Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,772. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

