FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

NYSE:SHW traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.74. 12,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

