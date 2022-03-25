Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,212.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 5,100 ($67.14) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 83,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

