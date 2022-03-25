Kava.io Tops One Day Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00190451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.00415731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00057596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

