Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

STN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,230. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

