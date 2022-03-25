FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 240 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. 136,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

