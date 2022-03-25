FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 410 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $57.40. 236,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.