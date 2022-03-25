Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.05 and last traded at $76.07. Approximately 2,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 756,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -143.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 66.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 25.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

