FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $225.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,112. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.67.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

