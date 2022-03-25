FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $381,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $59.07. 245,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,497,416. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.