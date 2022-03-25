Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

ADM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

