Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

BAYRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 541,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,885. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.