Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

