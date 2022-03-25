5,000 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,051,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Hershey by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,999. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $156.18 and a 1-year high of $216.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

