FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 1,688 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,054 shares of company stock worth $33,373,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

Shares of MRNA traded down $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.65. The company had a trading volume of 162,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,386. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $256.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

