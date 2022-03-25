Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 129.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

