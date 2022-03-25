Busey Wealth Management Has $41.74 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.83. 16,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.34 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

