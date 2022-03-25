Greenlane Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,523 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average daily volume of 323 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Greenlane by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 5,027,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

