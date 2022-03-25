Comparing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alphatec and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 4 0 2.80 NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50

Alphatec currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 65.43%. NovoCure has a consensus price target of $153.38, indicating a potential upside of 94.56%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -59.34% -112.54% -28.64% NovoCure -10.91% -14.65% -5.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and NovoCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $243.21 million 4.41 -$144.33 million ($1.48) -7.27 NovoCure $535.03 million 15.38 -$58.35 million ($0.56) -140.77

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NovoCure beats Alphatec on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical study collaboration agreement with MSD to study TTFields together with KEYNOTE, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic collaboration with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. to commercialize its products in Greater China and establishes a development partnership intended to accelerate the development of TTFields in multiple solid tumor cancer indications. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

