VanEck Agribusiness ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MOO)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 1,836 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,874% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $105.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

