VanEck Agribusiness ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MOO)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 1,836 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,874% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $105.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

