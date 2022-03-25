FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 340 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,133. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.