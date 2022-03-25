FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

