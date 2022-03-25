Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 237.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

ARQT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,679. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,926 shares of company stock worth $442,766. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

