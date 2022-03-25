Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CODX. Sidoti initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 18,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,667. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -2.60.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

