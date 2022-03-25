NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $281.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

