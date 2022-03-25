FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 344.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ecolab by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 421,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.83. 30,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.